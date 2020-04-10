German top diplomat looks forward to meeting with Lavrov

BERLIN, April 10. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is hopeful that he will meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the near future despite the coronavirus pandemic, as Maas himself said in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.

"I hope to hold a personal meeting with him soon, no matter where, to have a chance to look each other in the eye. It could be done wearing a mask," Maas said when asked if he could imagine meeting with Lavrov in masks.

The Russian and German foreign ministers last met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in mid-February.

