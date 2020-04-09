Another 40 Chinese citizens who returned from Russia test positive for COVID-19

According to the data released on Wednesday, 127 Chinese citizens are being treated in the province, seven of them are reportedly in grave condition. Another 23 Chinese citizens showing no symptoms have tested positive for the virus. The identities of 1,395 people who were in close contact with the sick individuals have been established, 1,049 of them have been put into quarantine.

BEIJING, April 9. /TASS/. Another 40 novel coronavirus cases have been recorded in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang Province. All patients are Chinese nationals who have arrived from Russia, the local Health Commission reported on Thursday.

On April 8, the authorities of Heilongjiang Province said that 25 Chinese citizens who had returned from Russia had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, on April 7 that number stood at 20. On April 9, China closed all checkpoints on the border with Russia for passenger traffic.

Deputy head of the Russian consumer watchdog’s department in the Primorye Region Svetlana Morozova earlier told TASS that passengers returning from abroad were tested for coronavirus ten days after arrival.

Another 63 coronavirus cases have been recorded in mainland China over the past 24 hours. The vast majority of these people have returned from abroad. The coronavirus-related death toll in China has risen by two, 91 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of imported cases has reached 1,103, 374 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering.

A total of 81,865 people have contracted the virus in mainland China since the start of the epidemic, 1,160 patients continue to receive medical care, 3,335 people have died.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.