Kiev fully suspends project of creating consultative group — Russia's envoy

MINSK, April 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has not used the opportunity to establish a social-political dialogue with Donbass which was presented by the project of setting up a consultative group in the framework of the Minsk process, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said on Wedensday.

"Ukraine's representatives at the Contact Group have fully frozen the previously approved project of setting up a consultative group for discussing the political-legal settlement of the conflict with Donbass representatives. Therefore, the opportunity was not realized to develop a social-political dialogue between the conflicting sides — Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk. Instead of making steps toward stopping the conflict, Ukraine may get a new souece of tension, lack of trust for the Kiev authorities," Gryzlov said.

He added that Kiev is moving further and further away from the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "None of the draft laws proposed by the Kiev authorities in the framework of the Minsk Agreements has been submitted to the Contact Group for coordination with Donbass representatives," he noted.