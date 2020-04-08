{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Kiev fully suspends project of creating consultative group — Russia's envoy

Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said that Kiev is moving further and further away from the implementation of the Minsk Agreements
Read also
Russia will make every effort to facilitate results at Minsk talks — envoy

MINSK, April 8. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side has not used the opportunity to establish a social-political dialogue with Donbass which was presented by the project of setting up a consultative group in the framework of the Minsk process, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said on Wedensday.

"Ukraine's representatives at the Contact Group have fully frozen the previously approved project of setting up a consultative group for discussing the political-legal settlement of the conflict with Donbass representatives. Therefore, the opportunity was not realized to develop a social-political dialogue between the conflicting sides — Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk. Instead of making steps toward stopping the conflict, Ukraine may get a new souece of tension, lack of trust for the Kiev authorities," Gryzlov said.

He added that Kiev is moving further and further away from the implementation of the Minsk Agreements. "None of the draft laws proposed by the Kiev authorities in the framework of the Minsk Agreements has been submitted to the Contact Group for coordination with Donbass representatives," he noted.

Tags
Ukraine crisis
Another 40 Chinese citizens who returned from Russia test positive for COVID-19
A total of 81,865 people have contracted the virus in mainland China since the start of the epidemic
Read more
Shipbuilders to deliver cutting-edge frigate to Russian Navy late May - early June
The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20
Read more
Rosatom’s scientists invent new ozone-based disinfection device
According to the inventors, the disinfection method surpasses "hard" ultraviolet radiation or use of chlorine
Read more
Putin signs law on 3-year multi-visa for residents of advance development territories
Those eligible for the visa will be foreign nationals and representatives and staff of foreign companies that made an employment agreement with an ADT resident of the Far East or Vladivostok Free Port for the purpose of investment program implementation
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 1,154 over past day
Eleven patients have died
Read more
Iran welcomes Russian initiative to create ‘green corridor’ instead of sanctions
The top diplomat noted that different countries close their geographical borders to curb coronavirus spread but open them to provide assistance
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
EU says sanctions against Russia should remain in place during pandemic
In 2014, the European Union imposed three packages of sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia hit nearly 7,500
As of now, 494 people have recovered and 58 people have died of the coronavirus
Read more
Russia vows to defend its legitimate property interests in Jerusalem court battle
An organization known as the Orthodox Palestine Society in the Holy Land challenged Russia's rights to the Alexander Metochion in the Old City of Jerusalem, according to the embassy
Read more
Press review: Russia, Saudis wait for US to cut oil output and COVID-19 to hit Russian GDP
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, April 6
Read more
Kremlin lambasts former US envoys’ ‘absurd speculation’ on Crimea
The spokesman has commented on a suggestion that the coronavirus outbreak and the plunging oil prices could force Moscow to review its stance and hand over Crimea to Ukraine
Read more
EU call to lift sanctions amid pandemic directed primarily at US — expert
According to the pundit, it is not only the United States but also the European Union that is acting ambiguously
Read more
Putin orders to keep cargo and passenger service between Russia’s regions running
According to the president, interruption of communications and closure of companies en masse might take a heavy toll
Read more
Test batch of antiviral drug Favipiravir to hit shelves in Russia next week
Favipiravir is an antiviral drug created in Japan that was approved for marketing in 2014
Read more
Preliminary schedule of flights to bring Russians home is set
The flight schedule will be approved by the operational headquarters of the Russian government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the Russian Transport Ministry reminded
Read more
Russian Baltic Fleet aircraft crush enemy command posts, military hardware in drills
The drills involved about ten crews of Su-24M and Su-30SM aircraft, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
India to hand over Soviet-built Kilo-class submarine to Myanmar Navy, says source
According to the source, the terms of the handover of the Myanmar’s first ever submarine is unclear
Read more
Putin sends message of hope to UK PM Boris Johnson to defeat coronavirus
On April 6, the prime minister’s office reported that Johnson’s state had worsened
Read more
Prospective Nord Stream 2 pipe layer en route to Spain
The ship that departed from the port of Nakhodka in the Russian Far East is navigating around Africa near the Angolan shore
Read more
Firefighters battle blaze around Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
More than 250 people and nearly 70 units of equipment are working to put out the fire
Read more
Russian vaccine put on WHO list of promising anti-coronavirus vaccines
So far, this is the only Russian development on the WHO list
Read more
Italian region of Piedmont plans to ask for Russia’s help in fight against COVID-19
Piedmont has the third highest number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in Italy
Read more
Putin gets tested for COVID-19 as often as necessary, Kremlin says
The spokesman noted that he is not aware of the procedure of Putin’s testing
Read more
Russia's advanced MiG-31K, Su-57 aircraft to take part in Moscow V-Day parade
On Monday, the first joint ground and air rehearsal of the May 9 V-Day parade took place near Moscow.
Read more
Any attempts to ‘privatize’ outer space unacceptable — Kremlin
On April 6, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in support of the exploitation of off-Earth resources, opposing the perception of space as a "global commons"
Read more
First novel coronavirus case reported in Australia
The man has been admitted to a Melbourne houspital and is in stable condition
Read more
Plans to seize territories of other planets harm international cooperation, says Roscosmos
US President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Monday to support commercial exploitation of resources on the moon and other celestial bodies, directing the US administration to resist any attempt to view outer space as the public domain of mankind
Read more
Medical Biological Agency begins clinical trials of drug to treat coronavirus pneumonias
The agency’s experts have developed a regimen for treating coronavirus pneumonias complicated by difficulty breathing on the basis of the use of Dalargin’s hexapeptide as a delta-opioid receptor antagonist
Read more
Natural reduction in US oil production cannot be counted as OPEC+ cut, says Kremlin
The presidential press secretary urged to wait for the OPEC+ teleconference scheduled for April 9
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry calls on Kosovo to drop anti-Serbian measures
According to the ministry, Pristina keeps on manipulating the topic of the abandonment of 100-percent discriminative duties on goods from central Serbia that were imposed in November 2018
Read more
About 15% of cats in Wuhan infected with novel coronavirus, researchers say
The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus can enter the body of humans and other mammals, including monkeys, ferrets and cats
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise to 8,672
The anti-coronavirus crisis center has reported 580 recoveries and 63 deaths
Read more
PM Mishustin: Russian-made coronavirus test systems supplied to over 30 countries
These measures are required to minimize the threat of the infection’s penetration into our country, the PM said
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russian researchers fully decode COVID-19 genome
The material was taken from a COVID-19 patient
Read more
Obligatory self-isolation declared in 84 out of 85 Russian regions
On April 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the non-working period would be extended until April 30
Read more
OPEC+ countries discussing oil production cuts from May to end of July, say sources
Read more
Russian Navy frigate to continue test-launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missile — source
The hypersonic missile’s second test-firings are expected to be carried out from the ship in April-May, according to the source
Read more
Russia has means to solve problems in any coronavirus scenario, says Putin
The President noted that, based on the experience of countries fighting the coronavirus infection, the first four to five weeks from the start of the epidemic are the most difficult
Read more
Press review: Trump seeks to grab lunar resources and COVID-19 endangers Rouhani’s regime
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 8
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate transits Norwegian Sea after state trials
The trials of the frigate Fleet Admiral Kasatonov at the Northern Fleet’s sea ranges were held in several stages from November 20, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Anti-coronavirus vaccine can be expected by yearend
Veronika Skvortsova, chief of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency noted Russia hopes to reach a pre-clinical phase by mid-June
Read more
Press review: Berlin nixes Russia’s space arms control and China’s Pacific muscle vexes US
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 7
Read more
India’s prospective astronauts to resume training in Russia after April 30
The four candidates are in good health and under constant supervision of highly professional medical specialists
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet motor rifle troops employ upgraded T-80BVM tanks in drills
The drills assessed the troops’ readiness to accomplish gunnery, tactical, engineering and special training exercises within the required time limits, and also the tactical skills of commanders in a battle
Read more
Venezuelan President expects positive results from OPEC+ meeting on April 9
Nicolas Maduro said that he is optimistic about reaching agreements that will return stability to the oil market and fair prices
Read more
Coronavirus most active at about 4 degrees Celsius, scientists say
At 70 degrees the virus dies within five minutes
Read more
Area of Chernobyl wildfire triples in size
Earlier, the Kiev Region police reported that it had apprehended the culprit behind the blaze: a 27-year old man who burned trash and dry grass
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet pilots kick off stratospheric drills over Arctic
Overall, the maneuvers involve ten Su-24 bombers and five MiG-31 fighters, which will be performing flights both day and night, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Russia confirms participation in OPEC+ meeting on April 9
The meeting will be held as a videoconference
Read more