Number of people infected with COVID-19 in US surpasses 400,000

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the USA has surpassed 400,000, the report published on Wednesday on the US Johns Hopkins University website informs.

According to US researchers, over 401,600 cases of the novel coronavirus have been documented in the USA, 12,936 people have died and 22,539 have recovered.

On Tuesday, the US documented a record number of deaths from the novel coronavirus: 1,736 people in 24 hours.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.