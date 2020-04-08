Japan reports record-high daily coronavirus case count increase

According to the report, in the past 24 hours, case count across Japan grew by at least 400, which is a record-high increase in the entire coronavirus spread period. Tokyo amounts to most new cases (144), which is also a record.

Therefore, total case count in Japan has exceeded 5,800 people, including the Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers and crew, which was quarantined in the port of Yokohama for a month. On Wednesday, one person died from the coronavirus, bringing total fatality count to 109 people.

On Wednesday, four prefectures of the Greater Tokyo, two prefectures of the Honshu Island and one prefecture of the Kyushu Island have introduced the state of emergency, announced by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. These prefectures have a total population of 55 million people.

Leisure venues and public places are closed. Their lists are defined by each governor separately, so quarantine rules vary slightly from prefecture to prefecture. So far, Japan refrained from introducing strict quarantine, and simply urges people to stay home.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 1,400,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 82,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 300,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.