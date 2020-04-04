Over 1,200 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Canada in past day

OTTAWA, April 4. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Canada has grown by over 1,200 in the past day and reached 12,537, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

The fastest rates of growth in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases are registered in Quebec province, where the number of cases increased by 583 in the past 24 hours to 5,518. The health ministry said that 618 people were hospitalized while others undergo treatment at home.

The first coronavirus case in Canada was registered on January 15. As of now, the death toll reached 187, while 2,322 people recovered. Twelve out of thirteen Canadian provinces have been affected, with an exception of Nunavut.

Many Canadian provinces declared state of emergency over coronavirus outbreak. On March 21, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not rule out that a nationwide state of emergency may be declared in the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.