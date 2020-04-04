Death toll from coronavirus in Brazil reaches 359 — health ministry

RIO DE Janeiro, April 4. /TASS/. The death toll from coronavirus-associated illnesses and complications in Brazil has grown by 20% in the last 24 hours and reached 359, the country's health ministry said on Friday.

Another 73 post-mortem coronavirus tests are pending. The majority of those who died from coronavirus were over 60 years old. The mortality rate thus increased to 4%.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil increased by 1,146 in the past day, marking the third consecutive day of registering over 1,000 new cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 9,000.

Most coronavirus cases are concentrated in Brazil's south-east, particularly in the cities of Sao Paolo (over 4,000 cases and 219 fatalities) and Rio de Janeiro (over 1,000 cases and 47 fatalities).

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil on February 26.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.