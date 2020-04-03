Russian military help stabilize coronavirus situation in Lombardy

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian specialists have helped stabilize the coronavirus situation at Lombardy’s care home for the elderly, Luiggi Zanotti, director of one of such homes, said in a video address released by the Russian defense ministry on Friday.

"The situation now is stabilizing but since mid-March we have 40 deaths. We tried to stabilize the situation but had been failing to do that until the Russians arrived," he said.

Russian military epidemiologists and specialists of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops jointly with Italian military specialists have sanitized and disinfected 20 care home for the elder in Lombardy’s cities. More than 80,000 square meters of indoor premises have been disinfected.