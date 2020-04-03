Around 70 countries back call for global ceasefire, says UN Secretary-General

UNITED NATIONS, April 3. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has revealed that his call for a complete ceasefire in the world to curb the coronavirus pandemic was backed by around 70 countries.

"The call has been endorsed by an ever-growing number of Member States, some 70 so far, partners, non-state actors, civil society networks and organizations, and all UN

Messengers of Peace. As the update details, these include parties to conflict in the following countries: Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Colombia, Libya, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Ukraine and Yemen," he said, underlining that there is a difference between saying something and actually implementing it, which human lives depend on.

"In Syria, where the first COVID-related deaths have now been reported, my Special Envoy appealed for a "complete and immediate" nationwide ceasefire in the country to allow for an all-out effort against COVID-19. The Idlib ceasefire negotiated by Turkey and the Russian Federation is holding. But it is essential that a permanent nationwide ceasefire take effect to allow for expansions in humanitarian access to all those suffering for the last decade," Guterres underlined.

The Secretary-General also emphasized that many conflicts only exacerbated instead of slowing down, drawing example of Ukraine where the number of injured rose to 50 and one person died. He also warned that in the fight against the virus the worst is yet to come.