Switzerland reports more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases

GENEVA, April 3. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen by 1,036, while 52 died over the past 24 hours, the national health authority reported on Friday.

More than 145,000 Swiss had their coronavirus tests taken, the infection was found in 15% of the tests. According to the authorities, the average age of patients is 53. The infection map published on Friday shows that the canton of Ticino on the Italian border is the most affected (on average, 668 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). The Geneva comes second (530). They are followed canton of Vaud by (498) and Basel-Stadt (433).

The Swiss government on March 20 tightened rules to combat coronavirus spread, however, stopped short of imposing a total lockdown. Public gatherings of more than five people outside of homes are banned, while people should observe social distancing of two meters. Perpetrators are fined by the police. The emergency is declared until April 19, while restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas are shut down. Educational facilities are closed until April 4.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 1,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 53,000 deaths have been reported. That said, over 213,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.