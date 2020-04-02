First patient under 40 years of age dies from COVID-19 in Moscow

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. A 39-year-old man diagnozed with obesity and arterial hypertension who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died on April 1 in Moscow, chief physician of Moscow’s Kommunarka hospital Denis Protsenko informed on his Facebook page.

"Yesterday evening, one of our patients died. <…> He was 39 years old, diagnozed with obesity and arterial hypertension. He died due to complications from severe acute respiratory syndrome caused by the novel coronavirus infection," Protsenko wrote.

Before this case, all patients who died from COVID-19 in Moscow had been over 55 years of age.