Kazakh president says country ready to provide forum for Syria talks

NUR-SULTAN, April 2. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel and confirmed that the country is willing to provide a forum to hold a new round of talks on Syria, the leader’s press service said Thursday.

It is noted that Michel took an interest in prospects of holding Astana inter-Syrian peace talks. "From his side, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s willingness to act as a forum to hold a new round of talks serving as an attribute to the Geneva process on peaceful settlement on Syria," the statement reads.

During the conversation, the Kazakh leader informed the EU official about the results of phone calls with leaders of Russia, China and a number of Central Asian states to hash over countering coronavirus spread. "Along with that, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ initiative to advance a humanitarian plan to tackle coronavirus, including attracting international funding ($5 trillion) to provide assistance to the most vulnerable countries in the world," the press service clarified. Moreover, the parties exchanged opinions on the current state and prospects for the Kazakh-EU relations, particularly the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.

The latest meeting on Syria in the Astana format took place on December 10-11, 2019. Delegations from the Syrian government and the Syrian armed opposition took part in the talks. Representatives of the UN, Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon acted as observers. The next meeting within this format was planned for March.