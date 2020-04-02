Coronavirus cases surpass 800 in Ukraine, health ministry says

"A total of 804 cases of the coronavirus disease COVID-19 have been recorded in Ukraine," the statement reads.

KIEV, April 2. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases has reached 804 in Ukraine, and the death toll has risen to 20, the Ukrainian Health Ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

The number of fatalities has hit 20, while 13 patients have recovered. "Over the past day 135 new cases have been registered," the ministry said.

The coronavirus cases have been reported in 23 Ukrainian regions, and only Nikolaev Region has not been affected. Most cases have been registered in the capital Kiev (160), as well as in the Chernovtsy (143) and Ternopol (106) regions.

These estimates do not include the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ukrainian army reported one coronavirus case. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces command, a doctor from the Khmelnitsky military hospital has contracted the virus. Currently, 140 servicemen are under medical supervision.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.