Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India grows by 437 in past day

NEW DELHI, April 2. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India has increased by 437 in the past day and reached 1,834, the country's health ministry reported on Thursday.

In the past day, six new fatalities from coronavirus-associated illnesses and complications were reported.

On Wednesday, 1,397 coronavirus cases were confirmed, along with 35 deaths.

On March 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine imposed until April 14.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.