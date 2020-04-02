Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Brazil in past day — ministry

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 1. /TASS/. Over 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Brazil in the past day, the country's health ministry said on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Brazil stands at 6,836, and 240 people died from coronavirus-related illnesses and complications. Most cases are registered in Sao Paolo (over 2,900 confirmed cases and 164 fatalities) and Rio de Janeiro (708 confirmed cases and 23 fatalities).

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in Brazil on February 26.

