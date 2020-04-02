Russians stuck in Qatar will fly home soon — diplomat

Russia asks India to open air space for charter flights from some cities — agency

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. Russian citizens waiting for flights from Qatar's Doha will head home soon, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her official Facebook account on Thursday.

"Russian citizens stuck in Doha will fly to Russia soon. Thank you for cooperation, Qatar," Zakharova said.

Earlier reports said that around 380 Russian citizens are waiting at the Doha airport for their flights to Russia. Zakharova earlier told TASS that Russian agencies and Qatar's authorities are making maximum efforts to organize the evacuation of Russian citizens from Doha.