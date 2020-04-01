Civilian injured in shelling by Ukrainian forces in Donbass — LPR

LUGANSK, April 1. /TASS/. A resident of the Golubovskoye settlement on the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) was injured in a shelling by Ukrainian forces, spokesman for LPR people's militia Yakov Osadchiy said on Wednesday.

"At 7:10pm today, Ukrainian Armed Forces used mortars of 120mm caliber banned by the Minsk Agreements to shell Golubovskoye. As a result of a direct hit of a house by an enemy shell, a civilian born in 1940 was injured," Lugansk News Agency quoted Osadchiy as saying.

He added that shellings were well documented and the materials will be handed over to LPR's General Prosecutor's Office. Osadchiy called on the international community and international observers to exert pressure on the Kiev authorities. "We call on international observers to register this crime and investigate it in full. You should bring bandits to justice," he said.

Since the autumn of 2014, the Contact Group has announced reaching agreements on ceasefire in Donbass over 20 times. Participants in the Normandy Four summit (Germany, Russia, France and Ukraine) on December 9 stated the importance of establishing a comprehensive ceasefire in Donbass by the end of 2019. However, shellings by Ukrainian forces have not stopped.