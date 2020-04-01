Over 13,000 coronavirus cases registered in the Netherlands

According to the presented statistics, a total of 13,614 people tested positive for the coronavirus, with a 1,019 increase in the past 24 hours. Some 5,200 people receive treatment in hospitals. A total of 1,173 people have succumbed to the disease, including 134 deaths during the last 24 hours.

HAGUE, April 1. /TASS/. More than 13,600 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection in the Netherlands, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment announced Wednesday.

"Only two victims were under 50, and both had serious health problem," the Institute noted. "The number of deaths and admissions today is lower than yesterday. This is, apparently, the effect of measures, take by the government."

The first coronavirus case was registered in the Netherlands on February 27, while the first coronavirus-related death was registered on March 6.

Until April 28, all educational and recreational facilities are closed. People are urged to stay at home, work remotely if possible, maintain social distance of 1.5 meters and refrain from travelling abroad. All mass events are forbidden until June 1. Violators of the quarantine face 400 euro penalty for persons and 4,000 euro for companies.