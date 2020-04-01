Ukrainian government to step up nationwide quarantine measures

KIEV, April 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has decided to increase the quarantine measures in the country in relation to transport, self-isolation and accommodation of those returning from foreign states, the press service of the Ukrainian Ministry of Health informed.

"We want to introduce an effective combination of prophylactic non-medical measures: home isolation, home quarantine and social distancing of people over 60 years of age," the ministry quotes Ukrainian Health Minister Maxim Stepanov as saying.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 669 COVID-19 cases documented in Ukraine, 17 people have died. A nationwide quarantine has been introduced in the country from March 17 to April 24. Starting March 26, the country has declared a state of emergency. Shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, gyms and other entertainment facilities have been shut. International and domestic transport service in Ukraine has been suspended.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 850,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 42,000 deaths have been reported.