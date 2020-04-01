Nearly 1,400 coronavirus cases confirmed in India

NEW DELHI, April 1. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in India has increased by 146 in the past day and reached 1,397, India's health ministry reported on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed cases was 1,251. Thirty-five people died from novel coronavirus, and 124 people recovered.
On March 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the local authorities to ensure strict compliance with the quarantine imposed until April 14.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.