Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea grows by 101 in past day

SEOUL, April 1. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of novel coroanvirus in South Korea has increased by 101 in the past day, bringing the total to 9,887, the country's health ministry reported on Wednesday.

Three people died in the past day, bringing the total death toll to 165. Nearly 160 people fully recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 5,567.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.