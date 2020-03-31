Trump, Erdogan stress importance of adhering to Syrian and Libyan ceasefires

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has held a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The sides have expressed their commitment to peaceful regulation in Syria and Libya, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere stated on Tuesday on Twitter.

"Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. President Trump and President Erdogan discussed ongoing efforts to combat the coronavirus in the United States and Turkey," Deere tweeted. "The two leaders agreed to work closely together on the international campaign to defeat the virus and bolster the global economy. The leaders also discussed critical regional and bilateral issues."