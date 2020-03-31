Austria’s coronavirus cases nearing 10,000

VIENNA, March 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Austria grew from 9,131 to 9,974 in the past 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Social Affairs, Healthcare and Consumer Protection said on Tuesday.

The country’s death toll currently stands at 128, while 1,095 people have recovered. More than 50,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading, Austrian authorities have banned public events and closed kindergartens, schools and colleges, as well as cultural facilities, restaurants and cafes. People are prohibited from leaving their homes, except for travelling to work, going to a grocery store or a pharmacy.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 786,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 37,800 have died.