Myanmar confirms first coronavirus-related death

BANGKOK, March 31. /TASS/. Myanmar confirms the first coronavirus-related death, the Ministry of Health and Sport announced Tuesday.

According to the Ministry, the victim was a 69-year old male patient. In February, the man, who in 2019 underwent chemotherapy, visited Australia. On March 25, he returned home and sought medical attention over symptoms, similar to the coronavirus. He was put into an intensive care unit and tested positive for the coronavirus. About 17 people, who contacted him, were quarantined, as well.

Currently, Myanmar reports 14 confirmed coronavirus cases.

On March 19, the government sealed its border for the foreigners. On March 23, two first coronavirus cases were diagnosed in people who came from the US and the UK. Starting on March 29, the authorities suspended all visa types approval for all nations until April 30. Myanmar also banned all passenger air service until April 13.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 786,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 37,800 have died, while more than 165,800 have recovered.