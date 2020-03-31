Tokyo reports 78 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours

This makes coronavirus cases count in Tokyo 521 people. The total case count in Japan, including the 712 passengers and crew member of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, has exceeded 2,700 people. At least 70 people died, while about 70 more remain in critical state in the intensive care units.

TOKYO, March 31. /TASS/. At least 78 new coronavirus cases were registered in Japan’s Tokyo during the last 24 hours, Japanese television reported Tuesday.

Japan has not introduced strict quarantine measures yet, but Tokyo residents are urged to refrain from going outdoors without critical need, especially during night time. The local authorities also recommend the capital residents to switch to a remote work where possible.

In the meantime, Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike repeatedly acknowledged that the capital as at the brink of state of emergency over the coronavirus threat.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. To date, more than 786,600 people have been infected worldwide and over 37,800 have died, while more than 165,800 have recovered.

So far, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered, nine people died. Coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir Region.