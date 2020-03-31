France, Germany call for Donbass ceasefire amid coronavirus pandemic

BERLIN, March 31. /TASS/. The sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine should lay down their weapons and heed the ceasefire call earlier made by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the foreign ministries of France and Germany said in a joint statement.

"Regarding the conflict in Ukraine - France and Germany call upon all sides to be aware of their responsibility due to a great threat to people’s health," the statement says. "We call upon all sides to heed the call of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire due to the coronavirus pandemic."

Germany and France also called upon the sides to ensure unimpeded access to the monitoring mission and to observe the agreements reached during the Normandy Four summit in Paris.

On March 23, Guterres called for a full and immediate ceasefire all across the globe amid the pandemic of the novel coronavirus.