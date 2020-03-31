Number of novel coronavirus cases in Ukraine rises to 548 — health ministry

KIEV, March 31. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Ukraine has risen to 548, while the death toll increased to 13, the country’s health ministry said on Monday night.

In the past 24 hours, a total of 68 novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in the country.

"As of 22:00 local time on March 30, Ukraine has 548 COVID-19 cases, confirmed by PCR tests," the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

A total of 13 patients died and eight recovered.

The Ukrainian government declared the nationwide state of emergency on March 26 and extended the nationwide quarantine by April 24.