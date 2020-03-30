Four more coronavirus patients die in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Four more coronavirus patients with other chronic diseases have died in Moscow, the city’s coronavirus response taskforce said on Monday.

"Four patients with pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus tests have died. They are aged from 76 to 86," it said.

According to the taskforce, the patients suffered from chronic cardio-vascular diseases, pyelonephritis, asthma, and cerebral ischemia. Two of them also had diabetes. Two patients were connected to mechanical lung ventilators.

"We once again stress the necessity to observe the self-isolation regime in Moscow," it stressed.

According to the latest update, seven patients died in Moscow earlier. Along with the coronavirus infection, they suffered from a number of other serious diseases. The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has reached 11.

On March 29, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow region governor Andrei Vorobyev issued decrees extending the high coronavirus alert regime. Thus, self-isolation requirements were extended to all people regardless of their age. People are required to stay at home and can go outside only for emergency medical assistance, to go to work, to visit a nearest food store, to dispose garbage and to walk a dog within 100 meters from the house.

As of March 30, a total of 1,836 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia. Sixty-six patients have recovered. According to data as of 12:00 Moscow time, nine patients died. Later in the day, coronavirus-associated deaths were reported from Moscow, St. Petersburg, and the Vladimir region. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases (1,226). The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.