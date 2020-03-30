G20 finance ministers to discuss coronavirus response measures on March 31, reports say

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Finance ministers and Central Bank governors from the Group of Twenty nations will hold a videoconference on March 31 to coordinate measures to address coronavirus pandemic impacts, Reuters said on Monday citing its sources.

It will be the second G20 videoconference after the summit on March 23.

According to Reuters, the topics are expected to include debt remission for poor countries hit by the pandemic.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from 160 countries, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 700,000, with more than 30,000 fatalities.