Coronavirus case count in the Netherlands almost reaches 12,000

HAGUE, March 30. /TASS/. Almost 12,000 people contracted the coronavirus in the Netherlands, the National Institute of Health and Environment reported Monday, adding that more than 800 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Dutch statistical data, the coronavirus was confirmed in 11,750 people; of those, 4,000 people receive treatment in hospitals; 864 people succumbed to the disease, including 93, who died in the past 24 hours.

However, the infection confirmation, hospitalizing and fatality rates all dwindled, compared to the previous 24 hours.

"As we reported previously, both the number of patient admissions and the number of fatalities grow slower than could have been expected without measures, taken by the government," the Institute noted. "However, only later this week we will see if the situation has really stabilized."

Earlier, the APN news agency reported that several largest phone service providers - Ziggo, KPN, T-Mobile and Vodafone - experienced a technical failure, making phone calls to some hospitals impossible.

The first coronavirus infection case in the Netherlands was registered on February 27. The first death happened on March 6. In a bid to curb the spread of the virus, the Dutch government took a number of measures. In particular, people are urged to stay at home, work remotely and refrain from trips abroad. All educational and recreational facilities are closed until April 6. Groceries and pharmacies remain open for now. All mass events are banned until June 1; groups of more than 3 people are banned from gathering outdoors (except for families).

The violators face penalty of 400 euro for individuals and 4,000 euro for companies.

On Tuesday, the Dutch Cabinet will hold a meeting, which is expected to extend the restrictive measures. It is unclear whether additional measures will be introduced.