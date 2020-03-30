Coronavirus cases in Portugal surpass 6,400, death toll hits 140

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Portugal has risen by 446 over the past 24 hours to 6,408, SIC TV channel reported on Monday citing the country’s Directorate-General of Health (DGS).

According to the latest data, the total death toll in Portugal in the past 24 hours has grown from 119 to 140, with 43 recoveries.

Most coronavirus cases have been recorded in northern Portugal. On March 18, Portugal’s authorities declared a state of emergency for 15 days, which can be later extended. Last week, the Portuguese government extended the suspension of air links with Italy due to the coronavirus pandemic until April 7.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 190 countries and territories, including Russia.