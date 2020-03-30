Coronavirus cases in Belarus rise to 152

MINSK, March 30. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Belarus has risen to 152 from 94 while 47 patients have recovered from the disease, the Belarusian Health Ministry reported on Monday.

"As of now, 47 people who earlier tested positive for the COVID-19 have been discharged from hospitals or are waiting for their discharge soon. The medical surveillance and treatment of 105 people continues," the ministry said in a statement.

As of today, Belarus has conducted over 30,000 tests for the coronavirus. The Belarusian authorities continue implementing measures to exercise control of the epidemiological situation in the republic and, if necessary, hospitalize patients for further medical surveillance and examination. However, Belarus has not imposed any quarantine measures or closed any organizations and its borders remain open.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. So far, more than 735,000 people have been infected around the world and over 34,000 have died, and over 156,000 have recovered. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public informed about the coronavirus situation.