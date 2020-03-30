84-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A 84-year-old woman who had tested positive for coronavirus has died in Moscow. The patient had diabetes, bronchial asthma and cardiovascular diseases, the coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

"A female patient who had been diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection has died in a Moscow hospital. The patient, 84, was on mechanical ventilation. She also suffered from diabetes, bronchial asthma and cardiovascular diseases," the crisis center said.

It highlighted the need to comply with self-isolation rules for senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. A total of 160 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, 1,835 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, 66 patients have recovered and nine have died. Most cases (1,226) have occurred in Moscow.