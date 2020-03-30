Africa’s coronavirus cases exceed 4,700

The highest number of patients has been identified in North Africa, where 1,922 people have contracted the virus and 102 have died. In particular, 609 cases and 40 deaths have been recorded in Egypt, 511 cases and 31 deaths in Algeria, 479 cases and 26 deaths in Morocco, 312 cases and eight deaths in Tunisia.

PRETORIA, March 30. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 4,760, 149 patients have died and 335 have recovered, the African Union said on Monday. As many as 46 out of the continent’s 54 countries have reported infection cases so far.

The Republic of South Africa has so far confirmed 1,280 coronavirus cases, two patients have died. As for West Africa, 861 cases and 24 deaths have been identified there, including 222 cases and 12 deaths in Burkina Faso. East Africa has confirmed a total of 374 coronavirus cases and six deaths, while Central Africa has recorded 257 patients and eleven deaths.

African governments continue to step up measures to prevent the virus from spreading. In particular, Zimbabwe imposed a three-week nationwide lockdown on March 30. Nigeria’s president imposed a 14-day quarantine in the country’s three most important regions.

