Number of coronavirus cases in Germany up by 4,700 over past day

BERLIN, March 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by about 4,700 over the past day, to reach 57,298, the Robert Koch Institute said in its daily bulletin on Monday.

Local foci of the epidemic are reported from Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Baden-Württemberg.

Social life in Germany has stayed frozen for a week, with only hospitals, post offices, fueling stations, pharmacies and food stores being open. In some of the country’s states, people are banned to go outside without serious reasons for that. These measures are geared to curb coronavirus proliferation to avoid overload to health institutions.

