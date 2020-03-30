Number of coronavirus patients in Spain surpasses that in China

MADRID, March 30. /TASS/. At least 85,195 coronavirus cases were registered in Spain since the beginning of the outbreak in this country, the Health Ministry announced Monday.

According to the Ministry, the number of fatalities grew by 812 in the past 24 hours, while the total number of infection cases soared by 6,398. A total of 7,340 people died since the onset of the infection, while 16,780 have recovered. The bulk of infection cases (24,090) were registered in Madrid autonomous community.

The total number of infection cases and fatalities in Spain has exceeded that in China. According to China's National Health Commission, 81,470 infection cases have been registered in mainland China as yet (Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan excluded). Of those, 3,304 died.

The first coronavirus case in Spain was registered on January 31 and, following an outbreak in neighboring Italy, the number of patients skyrocketed.