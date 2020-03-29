Number of novel coronavirus cases in Ukraine rises to 356 — ministry

KIEV, March 29. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection in Ukraine has risen by 46 in the past 24 hours, to 356 people, the Ukrainian Health Ministry said on Saturday night.

"As of 22:00 local time [23:00 Moscow time] on March 28, Ukraine has 356 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19. A total of 46 new cases were detected in the past day," the ministry said in a report, released via its official Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, nine deaths have so far been registered among novel coronavirus patients in the country. Five people, including one child, have recovered.

The country’s capital Kiev remains the hardest-hit region of the country, with 74 confirmed cases.

On Thursday, the Ukrainian government declared a national emergency over the novel coronavirus, extending quarantine measures until April 24. The country completely halted foreign travel on March 17, domestic passenger services have also been restricted. Public transport services in Ukrainian cities have either been seriously limited or halted completely. All mass gatherings are prohibited. Citizens are advised to stay indoors, although no official restrictions of movement have so far been imposed.