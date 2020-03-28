Moscow performs 6,500 coronavirus tests in past day

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Moscow laboratories have carried out 6,500 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours, Moscow’s Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said on Saturday.

"Moscow’s laboratories have done 6,500 tests for the coronavirus," Rakova said.

First, an average of 4,000 tests were carried out per day, but it is planned to do more than 10,000 tests per day next week.

According to the deputy mayor, more and more people are being tested for coronavirus. The first step towards stemming the spread of pandemic is to increase the number of tests. For over a month, patients with pneumonia have been tested for coronavirus.

"Since yesterday, we have begun testing their relatives. Around 400 tests have been done on the first day," she said.

Citizens from high-risk groups are tested for the coronavirus in Moscow if they show respiratory symptoms. Among them are people aged over 65 or having underlying chronic diseases.

In late December 2019, a pneumonia outbreak caused by a novel coronavirus was reported in central China’s Hubei province. After the coronavirus denoted as COVID-19 broke out of the region, it spread across China and then throughout the world, affecting more than 160 countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest reports, over 575,000 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus have been confirmed globally, as the virus’ death toll surged to over 26,000. Russia has registered 1,264 cases so far, yet 49 people have recovered from the disease. According to the Russian coronavirus task force, five patients died.