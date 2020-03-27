Number of people infected with COVID-19 in Belgium rises by 1,049 in past 24 hours

"The number of those infected as of 11:00 (13:00 Moscow time - TASS) has reached 7,284 in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, 1,049 new cases have been documented, 69 people have died," the ministry informs.

BRUSSELS, March 27. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Belgium has risen by 1,049 in the past 24 hours, 69 people have died. The total amount of those infected in the country has reached 7,284, the number of deaths has risen to 289, the Belgian Health Ministry informed on Friday.

A nationwide quarantine has been introduced in Belgium from March 14 to April 5. All schools and universities have switched to remote learning, all culture and entertainment facilities have been shut down. All public events have been canceled regardless of the number of participants. All private enterprises have been advised to send their employees to work from home. All state enterprises have reduced working hours. Only emergency services are working as usual. Belgium has also closed its borders and banned all travel within the country.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia. Russia has identified 1,036 cases of the virus, three people have died, 45 have recovered.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 522,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 23,500 have died.