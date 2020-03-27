Number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden surpasses 3,000

STOCKHOLM, March 27. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in Sweden has risen from 2,806 to 3,046 in the past 24 hours, the Swedish Ministry of Health informed on Friday.

There are 92 reported deaths in the country, and 209 people are in intensive care units. The total amount of those infected in the country may be higher, as the officials are only testing those admitted to hospitals. Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven informed on Friday that he had not tested for the virus either.

Sweden has closed its borders for all foreign citizens not proceeding from the EU. The country’s citizens were told not to hold public events attended by over 50 people. High schools and universities have switched to remote learning, while kindergartens, primary and middle schools are still working.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 160 countries, including Russia. Russia has identified 1,036 cases of the virus, three people have died, 45 have recovered.

On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 522,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 23,500 have died.