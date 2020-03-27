Moscow creates medical database for accelerating COVID-2019 diagnostics

The data is gathered anonymously on the basis of the Unified Radiological Information Service, which receives the results of medical examinations carried out with the diagnostic equipment installed at 80 medical organizations of the city’s health service department. Computer tomography and radiographic examination results complement the COVID-19 diagnostic procedures based on the special laboratory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which identifies the virus in the infected patients.

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Diagnostics and Telemedicine Center in cooperation with clinical hospital N. 40 (in Kommunarka) and Infectious Clinical Hospital N. 1, both operating under the Moscow Health Service Department, have created a dataset incorporating computer tomograms of the chest of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. This data set will be used for developing and testing artificial intelligence systems in diagnostics, the center’s press-service told TASS.

"The data base may subsequently be used for developing and fine-tuning artificial intelligence algorithms, expected to facilitate and speed up the work of radiographers amid an unfavorable epidemiological situation," the center’s press-service told TASS.

Within the framework of the work to create the data set specialists have collected computer tomograms of the chest of patients with verified COVIC-19 infection. Some tomograms were made at the moment the patients were taken to the hospital, and others sometime after that. At this moment the dataset includes the results of 50 examinations of 20 patients. Each new case will complement the data set.

"Computer tomography and radiography are crucial techniques being used for the comprehensive diagnostics of the COVID-19 infection. On the images the specialists see the individual features and compare them with the pathologies that occur in the virus-affected lungs. For this it is essential to know what the viral damage may look like at different stages of the disease and have an idea of the trends. In some cases there are no clinical manifestations of the infection yet, while computer tomography is capable of identifying initial changes," the chief specialist on the radiological and instrumental diagnostics of Moscow’s Health Service Department, Director of the Center of Diagnostics and Telemedicine, Professor Sergei Morozov told TASS.

Government certification

Specialists plan to obtain government certification of the dataset and also to complement it by clinical and laboratory data. The X-ray pictures and computer tomograms are being collected online and will be open to all medical organizations. The center invites all those involved in the development of artificial intelligence-based services to join in the testing of computer vision algorithms.