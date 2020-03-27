Number of coronavirus cases in Serbia up to 528, death toll up to eight

BELGRADE, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Serbia has risen to 528, with eight deaths, Serbia’s health ministry said on Friday.

According to medics, one more patient died overnight to Friday. As many as 259 people have been tested for coronavirus in the past day and 71 of them have tested positive. Twenty-five patients are in serious condition and are connected to artificial lung ventilation equipment. Fifteen patients have recovered.

Most of the coronavirus cases are reported from the capital city Belgrade and the city of Valjevo. The authorities are looking at deploying troops to isolated Valjevo.

On Thursday, Serbia’s government asked Russia’s assistance in fighting against the novel coronavirus. Belgrade asked for concrete assistance under the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in emergency and humanitarian response. Commenting on Belgrade’s request, Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov pledged that "a request from such an important, allied, brotherly country as Serbia will not stay unanswered."

Serbia has closed its borders and imposed a state of emergency and a curfew. Parliamentary elections have been cancelled. Intercity bus and railway service has been suspended. People older than 65 have been banned from going outside.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from 160 countries, including Russia, which by now has 1,036, with three deaths and 45 recoveries. According to the latest update, the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have neared 522,000, with more than 23,500 fatalities. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.