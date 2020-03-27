Africa’s coronavirus cases top 3,000

PRETORIA, March 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases reported from Africa has reached 3,243, the African Union said via its official website. Currently, 46 countries on the continent out of 54 have identified coronavirus infections. Moreover, 83 people died in 15 countries across the continent.

In North Africa, the number of infections reached 1,249, while 60 people died. Egypt has 495 cases and 24 deaths, Algeria is sitting on 302 cases and 21 deaths, Morocco - 275 and 10, while Tunisia is on 275 cases and 5 deaths.

West Africa has discovered 605 infections and 11 people died from the virus. Burkina Faso is still topping the list (152 infections, 4 deaths). Ghana comes second (132 and 3), followed by Senegal (105 cases), Ivory Coast (96), Nigeria (65 and 1). Togo reported 24 infections.