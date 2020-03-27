Africa’s coronavirus cases top 3,000

PRETORIA, March 27. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases reported from Africa has reached 3,243, the African Union said via its official website. Currently, 46 countries on the continent out of 54 have identified coronavirus infections. Moreover, 83 people died in 15 countries across the continent.
In North Africa, the number of infections reached 1,249, while 60 people died. Egypt has 495 cases and 24 deaths, Algeria is sitting on 302 cases and 21 deaths, Morocco - 275 and 10, while Tunisia is on 275 cases and 5 deaths.
West Africa has discovered 605 infections and 11 people died from the virus. Burkina Faso is still topping the list (152 infections, 4 deaths). Ghana comes second (132 and 3), followed by Senegal (105 cases), Ivory Coast (96), Nigeria (65 and 1). Togo reported 24 infections.
Southern Africa has 972 cases and three lethal cases. South Africa has the most in the subregion (927 cases and two deaths), followed by Zambia (16), Mozambique (7), Namibia (6), Zimbabwe (5 and 1) and Angola (3).
East Africa has identified 247 cases and four people have died there. Mauritius has the most cases (81) and two deaths. Rwanda reported 50 cases, Kenya announced 31 infections and one death, Madagascar’s cases standing at 19, followed by Uganda (14), Tanzania (13) and Ethiopia (12).
Central Africa has reported 170 cases of the infection caused by coronavirus and 7 deaths. Cameroon has 88 infections and one death. Moreover, 54 people contracted the virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo and five people died there. Equatorial Guinea has nine infections, Gabon has seven, while the Central African Republic is sitting on five, followed by Chad with three.
Governments of various countries across the continent are taking active measures to prevent the spread of the virus. For instance, South Africa is entering into a nationwide lockdown at midnight today for three weeks, the first lockdown in Africa.