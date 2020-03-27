Venezuela reports first coronavirus death

BOGOTA, March 27. /TASS/. The first coronavirus death has been confirmed in Venezuela, the country’s Vice Presient Delcy Rodriguez said speaking in Caracas on Thursday.

"We want to inform the population that the first death caused by coronavirus has been registered in Venezuela," said Rodriguez whose speech was broadcast by national television. She noted that a 47-year-old man from Aragua State had died. "We offer our condolences to his family and friends," she added.

Venezuela’s government reported the first two coronavirus cases in the country on March 13. On March 17, President Nicolas Maduro announced the decision to impose a nationwide quarantine. A total of 107 cases have been recorded in the country.

The coronavirus outbreak was recorded in central China in late December 2019. More than 150 countries have been hit by this infection, which was labeled as a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March 2020. According to the latest data, over 500,000 people have contracted the virus, and more than 23,000 have died.