Russian national hospitalized in Cuba dies of coronavirus

According to the report, the patient was hospitalized in critical condition. Earlier, he was also diagnosed with diabetes.

"This morning, on March 26, a 45-year old patient from Russia died," the Ministry said.

HAVANA, March 26. /TASS/. A Russian national, who previously was hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus diagnosis on Cuba, died in the hospital, Cuban Ministry of Health reported.

UN Secretary-General says humanity so far losing war against virus

The Cuban Health Ministry reported hospitalization of the Russian national on March 23. Currently, two more Russian nationals diagnosed with coronavirus remain in Cuban hospitals. According to the republic’s authorities, 67 confirmed coronavirus cases have been registered in the country. Some 1,600 people stay in isolation.

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about a previously unknown pneumonia outbreak in Wuhan, an economic and industrial megalopolis with a population of 11 million.

In January, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, characterizing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.

As of today, 196 countries and territories reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest reports, over 457,000 cases of patients infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide, while more than 21,000 people died of the disease.

Russia has reported 840 coronavirus cases, with 38 people recovered from the disease. Two people have succumbed to the infection.