G20 to present ‘a united front’ against coronavirus pandemic, says statement

"The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic is a powerful reminder of our interconnectedness and vulnerabilities. The virus respects no borders," the statement emphasized. "We are strongly committed to presenting a united front against this common threat," it went on to say.

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The G20 nations "are strongly committed to presenting a united front" against the coronavirus pandemic, said the statement of the G20 emergency video-conference summit on Thursday. It cited the tasks to protect lives, safeguard people’s jobs and incomes, preserve financial stability and revive growth among the priorities.

"We are determined to spare no effort, both individually and collectively to protect lives, safeguard people’s jobs and incomes, restore confidence, preserve financial stability, revive growth and recover stronger," it stressed.

It also emphasized that it is important to ‘minimize disruptions to trade and global supply chains," to "provide help to all countries in need of assistance".

The statement stressed that "the G20 is committed to do whatever it takes to overcome the pandemic, along with the World Health Organization (WHO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank Group (WBG), United Nations (UN), and other international organizations".

The G20 leaders expressed "gratitude and support to all frontline health workers".

The World Health Organization on March 11, 2020, declared the coronavirus outbreak to be a pandemic. As of now, over 480,000 people have been infected around the world and about 22,000 have died. Russia has identified 840 coronavirus cases so far, 38 patients have recovered and two have died.