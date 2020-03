HAVANA, March 26. /TASS/. A Russian woman, who arrived to Cuba in March, was hospitalized with the coronavirus infection, Cuban Health Ministry reported Thursday.

"A coronavirus infection was confirmed […] in a 48-year old female Russian national," the Ministry said. "She arrived to Cuba on March 12 from France."

Earlier this week, Cuban Health Ministry reported hospitalization of two Russian nationals, who arrived to the island nation about two weeks ago.