China ready to cooperate with other countries on development of COVID-19 vaccine

BEIJING, March 26. /TASS/. China is ready to cooperate with other states on the development of a coronavirus vaccine and the production of medical supplies, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday during an emergency G20 summit held in the format of a video call.
"The international community should catalyze its actions and to take decisive measures to fight the global outbreak of the coronavirus, to combat the spread of the epidemic. The Chinese side is ready to share its expertise in the sphere of control and prevention [of the disease], to develop research on creating a vaccine and producing medical supplies, aiding the countries where the outbreak of the disease is taking place," he said.