G20 leaders to speak via video linkup at 15:00 Moscow time Thursday - White House

WASHINGTON, March 26. /TASS/. Group of Twenty (G20) leaders will begin their summit via a video linkup at 15:00 Moscow time on Thursday, the US president’s press service said in Trump’s daily schedule.

The event will be closed for the media and public.

During the emergency summit, leaders are expected to discuss coordination in containing the deadly infection and mitigating the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The regular G20 summit is scheduled to be held in November in Saudi Arabia, which assumed the group’s rotating presidency this year.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia. On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. According to latest figures, over 430,000 people contracted the disease worldwide, over 20,000 of them died.