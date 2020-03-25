Spain’s Deputy PM diagnosed with coronavirus — Cabinet press service

MADRID, March 25. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of Spain Carmen Calvo contracted the coronavirus, the Government press service announced Wednesday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo tested positively for the coronavirus," the statement says.

Earlier, the authorities reported that the 62-years old Deputy Prime Minister was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and underwent a coronavirus test.

The infection has already been diagnosed in two Spanish ministers and in the Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s wife Begonia Gomez.

The first coronavirus case was registered in Spain on January 31. Following an outbreak in Italy, the number of cases skyrocketed: more than 47,600 cases have been registered already, while 3,434 people have died, exceeding the number of lethal cases in China.

On March 14, the Spanish Ministerial Council approved the introduction of heightened readiness state for 15 days over the coronavirus spread. It involves restriction of movement except for emergency. On Wednesday, the lower chamber of the parliament is expected to vote in favor of extending the regime until April 11.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic.